Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genomic analysis result of UK returnee's sample expected from

The returnee from UK, who days ago tested positive, continues to be treated at the Kings Institute for Preventive Medicine and Research and he is stable and doing well, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said here.Asked on genomic analysis result of the sample sent to the Pune based NIV, he said institute authorities have indicated that it may be expected on December 28 and Tamil Nadu has requested it to expedite availability of result.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:48 IST
Genomic analysis result of UK returnee's sample expected from
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The result of genomic analysis of a sample from a United Kingdom returnee, who tested COVID-19 positive here, could be expected next week, according to the National Institute of Virology and Tamil Nadu has requested the research facility to expedite it, a senior health official said on Thursday. The returnee from UK, who days ago tested positive, continues to be treated at the King's Institute for Preventive Medicine and Research and he is stable and doing well, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said here.

Asked on genomic analysis result of the sample sent to the Pune based NIV, he said institute authorities have indicated that it may be expected on December 28 and Tamil Nadu has requested it to expedite availability of result. ''We are talking with them (NIV) continously. This is genomic analysis. There are several mutations which has to be studied,'' he said.

The process involved in such an analysis is complex, something not seen in a routine test to detect coronavirus and hence it may consume more time, he noted. The idea behind the test is to find out if the strain matched with the ones currently in circulation or whether it belonged to a different variant, like the one seen in the United Kingdom recently which is said to be more virulent.

As many as 2,724 passengers, who either arrived from the UK or transited via that country between November 25 and December 23 have been identified and were being monitored, he said, adding health, civic and police authorities were working in tandem in the tracing and monitoring exercise. Barring the young man, who tested positive on his arrival from the UK and being treated with drugs including anti-virals and antibiotics at state-run King's Institute, no other foreign returnee has tested positive, the official said citing test results of international returnees received.

Samples from 15 people-who travelled along with the man in the Delhi-Chennai connecting flight on Monday- have been taken and results are awaited. Seventy others on the domestic flight have also been asked to go for COVID-19 testing, he said. A cargo flight arrived here hours ago from Britain and nine crew members have been tested for COVID-19 and they were sent to a hotel for institutional quarantine, the official said.

The cargo has been disinfected and instructions have been given to officials to not allow anyone to access the shipment as of now and a 'decision will be taken later on the cargo' after the results of the crew are known, he said. While inspection of airports was on across Tamil Nadu, foreign returnees are allowed only if they have RT-PCR negative certificate and were being placed in home quarantine like those who arrive from other states. All the returnees were being monitored, the health official said.

Following inspection of the airport here, cargo handlers have been instructed to use Personal Protective Equipment and officials have been asked to focus more and increase visibility of advertisements on awareness about coronavirus at the premises,Radhakrishnan said. Though flights from Britain have halted, officials have been instructed to intensify domestic surveillance as some could have travelled elsewhere from the UK and may arrive later in Tamil Nadu, he said. They were in touch with airline operators as well to ensure foolproof monitoring.

About 38,000 passengers who arrived from countries other than the UK recently were also being monitored in Tamil Nadu. Instructions have been given to them to approach authorities if they have any symptoms and as regards returnees from the UK, their primary contacts were also being monitored.

Three people who arrived from Delhi allegedly did not cooperate with public health authorities and they proceeded to their destinations in the state and nearby Puducherry claiming that they tested negative for the virus in the national capital. They were, however, subsequently traced and placed under insolation, he said and appealed to passengers and the general public to cooperate with officials to effectively tackle the pandemic.

If passengers prevent authorities from carrying out their duty like testing for the contagion, a complaint would be lodged against them with the police and action initiated, Radhakrishnan warned.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM to virtually inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline on January 5, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Vijayan told reporters here that it was a matter...

Last-minute UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal in the works

Crunch talks overnight led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson summon his Cabinet for a late Wednesday night conference call to indicate that a post-Brexit trade agreement may be ready for sign off soon. The prime minister is expected to announ...

Get the best Internet, Cable TV & Phone Service Offers

The internet, cable TV, and phone services are a major source for communication, entertainment, and earning for millions of Americans, who use internet services for doing their jobs, doing research, paying their bills, managing accounts, co...

US condemns killing of Afghan independent election watchdog Yousuf Rasheed

The US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on Wednesday condemned the barbaric and senseless assassination of Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan FEFA. We join the Afghan people i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020