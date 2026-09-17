EPS Questions Legitimacy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's London Visit

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for his London visit aimed at attracting capital. He raised concerns over unfulfilled promises, power shortages, and questioned financial management. EPS highlighted inconsistencies in government narratives, especially regarding state power and fiscal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:29 IST
EPS Questions Legitimacy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's London Visit
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a pointed criticism against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, questioning the purpose of his recent trip to London amidst pressing domestic issues. Addressing the media in Madurai, Palaniswami challenged the legitimacy of the Chief Minister's visit, originally touted as a business mission to attract investment, but conducted without key officials from the industrial sector.

Palaniswami queried the rationale behind signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Motherson in London, despite the company's existing presence in Chennai. He urged the government to clarify why Tamil Nadu's leader needed to travel abroad to secure deals with companies already established in the state.

The AIADMK leader further highlighted discrepancies in the government's claims about power shortages, citing plans to purchase 2,000 MW amid official denial of power cuts. Palaniswami also critiqued the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's governance, pointing to unmet promises and fiscal mismanagement, including burgeoning state debt and revenue expenditure.

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