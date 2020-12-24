Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks extend rally as Brexit deal all but certain

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2%, looking set to start the Christmas holidays having made up all the losses at the beginning of the week when a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain had spooked markets. "Everyone's very curious to see what ultimately will be decided on," said Bert Colijn, senior economist, eurozone at ING, adding that the big theme was if tariffs were off the table - seen as crucial to limiting the impact on European exporters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:00 IST
European stocks extend rally as Brexit deal all but certain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Banks put European shares on course for a third straight session of gains on Thursday as a Brexit trade deal seemed almost at hand, with just a week left for Britain's final exit from the European Union.

After months of wrangling, and amid warnings of no deal, Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade agreement, sources in London and Brussels said, swerving away from an acrimonious split five years after the initial referendum. A last-minute hitch related to fishing has delayed the agreement, but an announcement is expected later in the day, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

London mid-caps rose half a percentage to hit their highest since February, while the FTSE 100 was steady with a stronger pound weighing on the exporter-heavy index. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2%, looking set to start the Christmas holidays having made up all the losses at the beginning of the week when a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain had spooked markets.

"Everyone's very curious to see what ultimately will be decided on," said Bert Colijn, senior economist, eurozone at ING, adding that the big theme was if tariffs were off the table - seen as crucial to limiting the impact on European exporters. "If you look at it in the very long run... finding a deal at the 11th hour is going to be positive from a growth potential side for the UK economy, and therefore, ultimately... to stocks."

Banks jumped 0.9% with Britain's Lloyds and Barclays up 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. On the other hand, basic material stocks lagged as copper prices paused after a rally.

Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland were closed for the Christmas holidays. Trading will resume on Monday, Dec. 27. Unprecedented amounts of stimulus and lately vaccine optimism have seen the STOXX 600 rise nearly 45% from March lows, though it still remains about 9% below its pre-pandemic high this year and is on course to end the year about 5% lower.

Banks and oil stocks have weighed the most on worries about the economic toll of the pandemic, while technology stocks have led the recovery among major sectors as they emerged winners amid the work-from-home trend.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt again invites farmer unions for talks, says it won't be logical to discuss MSP-related demand

The government on Thursday again invited protesting farmer unions for talks, but made it clear that it would not be logical to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price MSP, which is out of the purview of three n...

Oberoi Realty and Tata projects sign up with Captech Technologies to use its eFORCE labour marketplace

Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Captech Technologies, Indias largest and only labour marketplace has bagged projects from Realty majors Oberoi Realty and Tata Projects. The developers via the eFORCE marketplace platform ...

Ex-Japan PM Abe says sorry over political funding case

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday apologized for denying allegations that his office may have possibly violated Japans strict political funding laws and admitted he was unaware what his office had done. Abe said he will ...

Kidnapped construction workers in Tripura released by ultras

Three construction workers who were kidnapped by insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura NLFT from a village near the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura have been released, police said on Thursday. The workers engaged by Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020