Gold gains Rs 385; silver jumps Rs 1,102

Gold on Thursday gained Rs 385 to Rs 49,624 per 10 gram in the national capital, reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,239 per 10 gram.

Silver also witnessed buying as it gained Rs 1,102 to Rs 66,954 per kg, from Rs 65,852 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,878 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.80 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices gained on dollar decline after the previous volatile session. The pandemic concerns over new strain of coronavirus and lockdowns have also lifted gold prices.'' PTI SUM HRS.