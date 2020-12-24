Left Menu
China suspends more Australia timber imports citing pests in cargoes

China has suspended imports of timber from Australia's New South Wales and Western Australia states after local customs offices found pests in cargoes from those states, the General Administration of Customs said late on Wednesday. The ban, effective from Wednesday, follows previous suspensions of timber shipments Victoria and Queensland states amid worsening relations between Beijing and Canberra.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix

China has suspended imports of timber from Australia's New South Wales and Western Australia states after local customs offices found pests in cargoes from those states, the General Administration of Customs said late on Wednesday.

The ban, effective from Wednesday, follows previous suspensions of timber shipments Victoria and Queensland states amid worsening relations between Beijing and Canberra. Local customs authorities must further strengthen inspections on timber imports from Australia, and return any cargoes found with pests, the administration office said in a statement on its website.

China also banned timber shipments from Tasmania and South Australia from Dec. 3, according to the statement. Ties between China and Australia first soured in 2018, and have worsened in recent months, with China imposing a raft of trade measures on Australian products from barley to beef.

The World Trade Organization confirmed on Monday the launch of trade dispute consultations over a complaint filed by Australia concerning duties imposed by China on Australian barley imports.

