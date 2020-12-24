Covid-19 positive UK returnee woman manages to reach AP from

Left Menu
The woman, who reached her hometown Rajamahendravaram after allegedly fleeing from a quarantine facility in New Delhi was apprehended by the Railway police and health authorities and admitted to a local hospital after Wednesday midnight.Deputy Chief Minister Health A K K Srinivas told reporters here that the 47-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 but was asymptomatic.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A COVID-19 positive woman, who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in New Delhi after her arrival from the UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train, has been picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son, officials said on Thursday. Their swab samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to determine whether she contracted the new strain of COVID-19, detected in the United Kingdom, a Health department official said.

The country is on a high alert following the detection of the new virulent, ''out of control'' strain of coronavirus in the UK and has initiated various measures, including rigorous testing of those who had arrived from England recently. The woman, who reached her hometown Rajamahendravaram after allegedly fleeing from a quarantine facility in New Delhi was apprehended by the Railway police and health authorities and admitted to a local hospital after Wednesday midnight.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas told reporters here that the 47-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 but was asymptomatic. Her 22-year-old son, however, tested negative for the virus, he said.

Preliminary tests on the woman did not reveal the new Covid-19 strain and they were awaiting results from the NIV. ''There is nothing to worry about as there are no traces of the new coronavirus strain in the state.We are nevertheless taking all necessary measures and things are fully under control,'' Srinivas added.

As the woman and her son travelled by first AC coach, they had little contact with other passengers. Official sources said the woman told the authorities here that only home quarantine was recommended for her and as such she left New Delhi on her own because she was asymptomatic.

Her son, who went to the national capital to pick her up, was also admitted in the hospital and both have been kept in isolated rooms. The woman, who was working as a teacher, returned to India on December 21 and landed in New Delhi.

She tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and kept in a quarantine facility there. However, she allegedly escaped from there and, accompanied by her son, took the AP Express to Rajamahendravaram.

Alerted by Delhi police, the Railway police discovered she was travelling by the first AC coach in AP Express and the information was passed on to the authorities in Rajamahendravaram. As the mother and son reached the city around midnight on Wednesday, the waiting health authorities took them away to hospital following the protocols.

No case has been registered against them, officials said. This was the first instance of a person returning from the UK to AP after the new coronavirus strain was detected and fresh protocols have been put in place to screen such travellers.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on Monday suspended all flights connecting India and the UK from December 23 till December 31 after the discovery of the new strain of the deadly virus.

