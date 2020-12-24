Left Menu
Development News Edition

1.2 lakh ITI students can benefit from e-learning module via Bharatskills portal: Govt

The Directorate General of Training DGT has joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for ITI students and make the employability skilling programme future-ready. Nearly 1,20,000 students in around 3,000 ITIs across India can be benefited by this digitized e-learning module via the Bharatskills portal, the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:27 IST
1.2 lakh ITI students can benefit from e-learning module via Bharatskills portal: Govt

Nearly 1.2 lakh students in around 3,000 ITIs across the country can benefit from a digitised e-learning module via the Bharatskills portal, the government said on Thursday. The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for ITI students and make the employability skilling programme future-ready. The DGT, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is responsible for implementing long term institutional training to the nation's youth through its extensive network of about 15,000 industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 33 National Skill Training Institutes. ''Nearly 1,20,000 students in around 3,000 ITIs across India can be benefited by this digitized e-learning module via the Bharatskills portal,'' the ministry said in a statement. DGT plays a key role in the execution of vocational training schemes and in making the 'Skill India' dream become a reality. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said, ''Through the DGT-Microsoft partnership, we are aiming to impact thousands of students by enabling digitization in education and hope it to reach more students and teachers soon.'' ''As the pandemic is compelling fast-track digital transition, these new learning initiatives will empower young learners with technical and market-oriented skills,'' he added. DGT launched an online learning platform called Bharatskills in October 2019. This is a central repository for skills providing easy access for the trainees and trainers of the ITI ecosystem to access updated curriculums and course content of all courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme, question banks, mock/practice papers, learning videos, among others. During the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the usage of Bharatskills learning platform has increased multifold from around 90,000 users in March 2020 to more than 16.55 lakh users having accessed the portal as on date, the statement said. Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, ''Empowering the next generation of learners with industry relevant digital skills is critical as we move towards building economic resilience. The last few months have accelerated the need for upskilling and has shown clearly that the future of learning will be supported by technology.'' PTI RSN ABMABM

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...

J&K: After polls results, parties' focus shifts to forming majority for control of DDCs

Behind the scenes activities to choose the chairpersons of the maiden District Development Councils have gained momentum as both Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declration PAGD and the BJP are eyeing the districts that have no clear majority in...

Rajasthan govt will fully cooperate for completion of highway, infrastructure projects: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state. Addr...

India in touch with China over stranded ships in Chinese ports, says MEA

India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in Chinas ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020