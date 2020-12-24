BJP should collect arrears from Central agencies and pay municipal employees' salaries: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that different central government agencies owe around Rs 1600 crore to the north municipal corporations which the BJP can collect ''within a day'' as all of them are under its purview. Delhi BJP alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leaders have got into a ''habit of evading the direct question of payment of municipal funds''.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the income tax department, DDA, parking department, housing department and others owe around Rs 1600 crores to the North MCD which the BJP can collect within a day as all these are under its purview. He further demanded that the BJP immediately collect this money and release the salary of the municipal employees.

''The Aam Aadmi Party stands beside the protesters in solidarity and extends full support to the daylong strike called by the MCD employees,'' Pathak added. Responding to the AAP's claims, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leaders have got into a habit of evading the direct question of payment of municipal funds.

''Durgesh Pathak should stop telling MCDs that who all owe them money because that list includes even Delhi government's bodies like Jal Board and Power Discoms. Pathak should tell Delhi why the Arvind Kejriwal government is withholding this year the 2020-21 municipal funds apart from arrears of last six years,'' Kapoor said..