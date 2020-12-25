Left Menu
SJVN gets 3 hydroelectric projects in Chenab basin from Himachal Pradesh govt

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd has been awarded three hydroelectric power projects totaling 501 megawatts MW by the Himachal Pradesh government. In the statement, which was released on Thursday, SJVN did not disclose any financial details with respect to the projects awarded.With the latest allocation, the company said it now has six projects with a total capacity of 1,279 MW in the basin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:03 IST
''The Cabinet meeting chaired by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has allocated 104 MW, Tandi, 130 MW Rashil and 267 MW Sach Khas Hydro Electric Projects on the Chenab Basin to SJVN,'' the company said. Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd has been awarded three hydroelectric power projects totalling 501 megawatts (MW) by the Himachal Pradesh government. The three projects are to be developed in the Chenab river basin in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN said in a statement.

''The Cabinet meeting chaired by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has allocated 104 MW, Tandi, 130 MW Rashil and 267 MW Sach Khas Hydro Electric Projects on the Chenab Basin to SJVN,'' the company said. In the statement, which was released on Thursday, SJVN did not disclose any financial details with respect to the projects awarded.

With the latest allocation, the company said it now has six projects with a total capacity of 1,279 MW in the basin. The firm is already developing 430-MW Reoli Dugli, 210 MW Purthi and 138 MW Bardang hydroelectric projects in Chenab basin.

SJVN Ltd is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

