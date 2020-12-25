Left Menu
User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. Adoption of FASTag has helped highway users save time and fuel at the toll plazas, NHAI said.It added that the digital transaction has got a push following the recent amendment in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

''The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed Rs 80 crore per day on December 24, 2020, with record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark,'' NHAI said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Over 2.20 crore FASTag has been issued so far.

''The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed Rs 80 crore per day on December 24, 2020, with record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark,'' NHAI said in a statement. With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, the NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at toll plazas, it said. Adoption of FASTag has helped highway users save time and fuel at the toll plazas, NHAI said.

It added that the digital transaction has got a push following the recent amendment in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas, it said.

It is also available online through Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. The FASTag programme has partnered with 27 issuer banks and has included several options to simplify its recharge facilities such as Bharat Bill Payment System, UPI and Paytm, as well as My FASTag mobile app. In addition, cash recharge facility is also being provided at PoS at toll plazas for convenience of users.

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, which provides users with a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet. NHAI said that as social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option since it is contactless.

