Minister Eknath Shinde suffers minor injury in car accident

Minister Eknath Shinde suffers minor injury in car accidentPTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:01 IST
Maharashtra Urban DevelopmentMinister Eknath Shinde suffered a minor injury when his carmet with an accident at Vashi toll naka near Mumbai, policesaid
The minister was returning to Mumbai after visitingVashi around 4.30 on Thursday afternoon when his car wasdashed by another car near the toll point, said an official ofNavi Mumbai traffic police
The minister suffered a minor injury to his hand,he said.