Business highlights

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day.
Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DCM2 BIZ-NDTV-SEBI ORDER NDTV promoters to appeal against Sebi order New Delhi: NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, and promoter group company RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd will appeal against the Sebi order that imposed a total fine of Rs 27 crore on them for alleged non-disclosure of certain loan agreements. DCM12 BIZ-TAX-RETURNS 3.97 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till Dec 24 New Delhi: As many as 3.97 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 24, the Income Tax Department said on Friday.
