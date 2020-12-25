Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DCM2 BIZ-NDTV-SEBI ORDER NDTV promoters to appeal against Sebi order New Delhi: NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, and promoter group company RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd will appeal against the Sebi order that imposed a total fine of Rs 27 crore on them for alleged non-disclosure of certain loan agreements. DCM12 BIZ-TAX-RETURNS 3.97 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till Dec 24 New Delhi: As many as 3.97 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 24, the Income Tax Department said on Friday.

DCM17 BIZ-GADKARI-HIGHWAYS-ASSAM Gadkari inaugurates/lays foundation for 27 road projs in Assam; unveils statue of former PM Vajpayee New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. DCM19 BIZ-NHAI-TOLL-FASTAG User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day.