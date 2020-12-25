Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Forge invests another 2.87 cr in ASPL to use 8.20 solar power

As part of this, it earlier invested about Rs 11.37 crore in ASPL to use 32.50 megawatts, Bharat Forge said in a BSE filing.The company has now agreed to use the remaining 8.20 MW solar power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:12 IST
Bharat Forge invests another 2.87 cr in ASPL to use 8.20 solar power
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Forge on Friday said it has made an additional investment of Rs 2.87 crore to use the remaining 8.20 megawatts (MW) solar power from Avaada SataraMH Pvt Ltd (ASPL). The company has agreed to use a total of 40.70 MW solar power from ASPL. As part of this, it earlier invested about Rs 11.37 crore in ASPL to use 32.50 megawatts, Bharat Forge said in a BSE filing.

''The company has now agreed to use the remaining 8.20 MW solar power. Accordingly, the company has made further equity investment of Rs 2,87,00,000 (28,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each) in ASPL,'' it said. After this investment, the company now holds 11 per cent stake in ASPL.

Bharat Forge has presence in automotive, power, oil and gas, and construction sectors.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre not willing to solve farmers' issues, want to wear them down: Cong

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in talks over agriculture laws, the Congress hit back, saying the government does not want to solve farmers problem and trying to wear them down....

Farmer unions to again meet Saturday on govt's fresh talks offer, indicate resumption of dialogue

The protesting farmer unions met on Friday to discuss the governments latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlo...

Tripura govt to offer jobs to families of those killed in political violence

The Tripura government announced on Friday that it would provide jobs to a member of such families who have lost someone to political violence before March 9, 2018. The Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government assumed office on that day, ending 2...

Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing

South Korea has reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Christmas Day, as the prime minister pleaded for vigilance to arrest a viral surge that has worsened hospitalisation and deaths. The 1,241 new cases confirmed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020