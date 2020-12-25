Foreign currencies worth Rs 7.78 lakh seized from passenger

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI): Foreign currencies in Euros andPounds worth Rs 7.78 lakh was seized from a Dubai boundpassenger on Friday, the customs department said

The officials, acting on a tip off, intercepted a 30-year-old man and recovered 6,600 Euros in denomination of 50and 2,000 Pounds in the denomination of 20 from his backpackand laptop bag, a release said The value of the seized currencies was Rs 7.78 lakh, therelease said.