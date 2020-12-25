Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign currencies worth Rs 7.78 lakh seized from passenger

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:36 IST
Foreign currencies worth Rs 7.78 lakh seized from passenger

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI): Foreign currencies in Euros andPounds worth Rs 7.78 lakh was seized from a Dubai boundpassenger on Friday, the customs department said

The officials, acting on a tip off, intercepted a 30-year-old man and recovered 6,600 Euros in denomination of 50and 2,000 Pounds in the denomination of 20 from his backpackand laptop bag, a release said The value of the seized currencies was Rs 7.78 lakh, therelease said.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Sports News Roundup: NY considering limited fans for Bills'; NHL plans to have Canadian teams play and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next...

Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas, police call it an 'intentional act'

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an intentional act, and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured. Police initially responded...

Death toll from attack in western Ethiopia reaches 222, Red Cross says

The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has risen to 222 people, a volunteer from the countrys Red Cross told Reuters on Friday.Yesterday we buried 207 people who are the victims and 15 mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020