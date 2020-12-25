Tenders worth Rs 40k cr cancelled or modifed due to discriminatory, restrictive conditions

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:45 IST
Tenders worth Rs 40,000 crore was cancelled or modified due to discriminatory and restrictive conditions with an aim to promote 'Make in India' in government procurement, according to the commerce and industry ministry. Releasing its achievements for 2020 on Friday, the ministry also said that unique products with export potential have been identified for 500 districts.

Technical Regulations (TRs) on focus products with import value of about USD 47 billion was formulated to ensure low quality and harmful products do not enter the market, it said adding customs duty was increased on 173 items and imports of 44 items are either prohibited or restricted. ''Tenders worth Rs 40,000 crore cancelled/modified due to discriminatory and restrictive conditions,'' it added.

For startups, it said 80 per cent rebate granted to 4,905 patent applications and 50 per cent rebate was granted to 12,264 trademark applications on filing fee..

