Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Previously, tests werent required for travel to Turkey.The rule would apply to all land and sea arrivals starting Wednesday.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:22 IST
Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travellers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Previously, tests weren't required for travel to Turkey.

The rule would apply to all land and sea arrivals starting Wednesday. Travellers would be quarantined at their destination if they don't have test results. Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa in the past 10 days would have to show a negative test result and go into mandatory quarantine for at least seven days until a second test.

Turkey has among the worst infection rates in the world, with a weekly average of more than 20,000 confirmed daily infections. The total death toll is 19,371, according to official statistics.

