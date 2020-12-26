4 killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): Four people died and onesustained serious injuries on Friday after they were hit by atruck while waiting to board an autorickshaw at Mominpet inVikarabad district, police said

''Four people died on the spot. One woman was seriouslyinjured and she was admitted to hospital,'' a police officialsaid

The victims were about to board the autorickshawparked on Mominpet-Tandur road, the official added.PTI GDK SSPTI PTI