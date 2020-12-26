Delhi govt's drive against violation of colour-coded stickers continues: Official

Left Menu
The Delhi government is continuing its drive against vehicles without high-security registration plates HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers, with 205 challans issued on Saturday, officials said. The Supreme Court has instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types, the Transport Department said in a statement..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:12 IST
The Delhi government is continuing its drive against vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers, with 205 challans issued on Saturday, officials said. The Transport Department never stopped the drive and has issued over 120 challans to people violating the norms since December 21, Special Commissioner (Operations) K K Dahiya said. ''A limited enforcement-cum-sensitisation drive is continuing. Less number of challans were issued in the last three days considering the Christmas festival,'' the officer said.

He said nine enforcement teams are deployed in some parts of the city under the drive. As per court orders, installation of high-security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles. The Delhi High Court on Thursday suggested to the city government to give more time to people to obtain colour-coded fuel stickers and HSRP before imposing a fine on them.

The vehicles without HSRP and stickers are being fined Rs 5,500. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked stakeholders earlier this week to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles and resolve the grievances in three-four working days.

The minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism and assign a unique reference number to each complaint. The Supreme Court has instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types, the Transport Department said in a statement..

