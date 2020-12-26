Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 16 UK returnees test positive for virus since screening began

Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology NIV in Pune to find out if they are carrying the new strain of the virus that was detected in the UK, he said.Screening of passengers arrived from the UK began after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in that country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:21 IST
Maha: 16 UK returnees test positive for virus since screening began
Screening of passengers who arrived from the UK began after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in that country. Image Credit: ANI

Sixteen persons who had recently returned from the UK and two family members of such returnees have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said. ''Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to find out if they are carrying the new strain of the virus that was detected in the UK,'' he said.

Screening of passengers who arrived from the UK began after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in that country. Flights from the UK were barred earlier this week. As many as 1,222 passengers who had arrived in Maharashtra from the UK were tested using RT-PCR kits in the last few days and reports of 16 returned positive.

''As per protocol, we also tested 72 kin-contacts (relatives who came in contact) of these 16, and two relatives have been detected with the infection,'' the official said. All passengers who arrived in the state from the UK between November 25 and December 23 are being screened to find out if any of them is carrying the new strain.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...

Virtual courts are here to stay: Justice Patel

Virtual courts are going to stay and there is a need to develop a specialized software so that online hearings can be conducted securely, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court said on Saturday. Courts in Maharashtra switched to virt...

Truck rams into group carrying Sai palanquin; 2 dead, 3 hurt

A speeding tanker on Saturday hita group of Sai Baba devotees carrying a palanquin in Igatpuritaluka of Nashik, leaving two of them dead and three injured,police saidThe incident took place near Ghoti on Mumbai-Agranational highway when the...

Gold bars worth over Rs 67 lakh seized from woman at Hyderabad airport

Gold bars weighing 1.4 kg and valued at over Rs 67 lakh were seized at the airport here from a woman, who arrived from Dubai on Saturday, customs officials said. The passenger was intercepted during a routine customs check and was found to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020