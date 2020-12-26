Left Menu
Centre shares with Chandigarh admin details on 132 UK returnees

India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of the mutated variant of coronavirus. It said that all those UK returnees who arrived here between December 9 and 23 are being tested again by RT-PCR through home collection of samples.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:37 IST
The statement said that so far 37 others could not be verified due to various reasons ''like wrong addresses, house locked, gone back to the UK, living in another city, travelling out of Chandigarh etc''. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has shared with the Chandigarh administration information on 132 travellers who arrived recently from the UK, where a new and more contagious strain of coronavirus has been detected. ''Information about 132 travellers has been received from GOI (Government of India),'' an official statement issued here on Saturday said. India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of the mutated variant of coronavirus. Moreover, passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight were tested for COVID-19 at airports. ''All 132 have been followed-up by combined efforts of the Union Territory Health and Police departments. Out of these, 95 have been verified and an undertaking of self-quarantine for 14 days has been taken. All are asymptomatic and RT-PCR negative,'' it said. The statement said that so far 37 others could not be verified due to various reasons ''like wrong addresses, house locked, gone back to the UK, living in another city, travelling out of Chandigarh etc''.

Of the 37, information on those travelling out of Chandigarh/those living in other states has been given to their respective state authorities, it said. It said that all those UK returnees who arrived here between December 9 and 23 are being tested again by RT-PCR through a home collection of samples.

