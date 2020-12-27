Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer People looking for a bit of Christmas merriment in the Colombian capital might find it in an unexpected place: the front seat of a taxi, in the form of a costumed canine co-pilot.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 02:28 IST
Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer

People looking for a bit of Christmas merriment in the Colombian capital might find it in an unexpected place: the front seat of a taxi, in the form of a costumed canine co-pilot. Taxi driver Nicolas Walteros and his beloved dog Colonel take passengers around the city together, dressed in matching green Santa tops and hats, aviator sunglasses and a fluffy fake beard resting on the pup's blonde snout.

Santa on his way, vaccinated and free of quarantine restrictions - U.S. officials Santa Claus, vaccinated against COVID-19 and free of quarantine restrictions mere mortals face, was making his annual jaunt across the globe on Christmas Eve and being tracked by the U.S. and Canadian military, officials said on Thursday. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said Santa was vaccinated against COVID-19 and could travel without risk of infection.

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

