PNB puts 3 stressed accounts up for sale

The three accounts are Mangalam Oil Industries with outstanding dues of Rs 10.77 crore, Alliance Fibres Ltd Rs 18.31 crore and Birsa Institute of Technology Trust Rs 5.41 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 11:03 IST
PNB puts 3 stressed accounts up for sale
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has put up for sale three stressed accounts, including Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust), with total outstanding dues of nearly Rs 34.50 crore. ''We intend to place three accounts for sale to ARCs/NBFCs/other banks/FIs etc, on the terms and conditions stipulated in the bank's policy, in line with the regulatory guidelines,'' PNB said in an auction notice.

The three accounts are Mangalam Oil Industries with outstanding dues of Rs 10.77 crore, Alliance Fibres Ltd (Rs 18.31 crore) and Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust) (Rs 5.41 crore). Mangalam Oil Industries and Alliance Fibres are based out of Ahmedabad and the third one is based in Raipur. The sale process is being undertaken by bank's Stressed Assets Targeted Resolution Action (SASTRA) Division.

The SASTRA division is tasked to enhance bank's recovery mechanism post the massive fraud caused by the jewellers duo Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, unearthed in early 2018. The final date to receive interest from interested bidders is December 29, 2020 and the bids will be opened on January 6, 2021.

''Bank at its sole discretion may withdraw the account offered for sale, without assigning any reasons,'' PNB said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

