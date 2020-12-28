Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's air passenger traffic falls around 48% y/y in November

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:30 IST
Russia's air passenger traffic falls around 48% y/y in November
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in November fell 47.9% year-on-year to 4.67 million, the aviation authority said on Monday.

Rosaviatsia added that passenger traffic had fallen 46.2% in year-on-year terms between January and November to 64.14 million people.

Russia grounded international flights earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since resumed certain routes.

Also Read: Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DPR, financial estimates for Noida Film City likely by March 2021: Official

The detailed project report, including financial estimates, for setting up a film city near Noida in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be ready by March 2021, according to a senior official. A consultant was selected on December 14 for preparing t...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

S.Arabia extends entry ban amid coronavirus variant fears -state news agency

Saudi Arabias interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.Saudi Arabia shut ...

China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the U.S. embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen. A spokesman for the U.S. embassy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020