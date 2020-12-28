Russia's air passenger traffic falls around 48% y/y in November

Russia's air passenger traffic falls around 48% y/y in NovemberReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:30 IST
The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in November fell 47.9% year-on-year to 4.67 million, the aviation authority said on Monday.
Rosaviatsia added that passenger traffic had fallen 46.2% in year-on-year terms between January and November to 64.14 million people.
Russia grounded international flights earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since resumed certain routes.
