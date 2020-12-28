Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end higher on upbeat data

** Profits at China's industrial firms grew robustly in November for a seventh month of gains, supported by strong industrial production and sales, as manufacturers continue their recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. ** China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the pandemic, a think tank said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:13 IST
China stocks end higher on upbeat data

China stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by strong industrial profit data that underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,064.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,397.29.

** Consumer firms led the gains, with the CSI300 consumer staples index and the consumer discretionary index rising 2.9% and 1.8%, respectively. ** Profits at China's industrial firms grew robustly in November for a seventh month of gains, supported by strong industrial production and sales, as manufacturers continue their recovery from the COVID-19 downturn.

** China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the pandemic, a think tank said. ** China's economic recovery is better than expected, Guotai Junan Securities said in a report.

** The direction of economic recovery overseas in 2021 is clear, while the sporadic resurgence of coronavirus cases in China has limited impact on the momentum and pace of the country's economic recovery, the brokerage added. ** Though tech firms retreated amid regulatory concerns. The CSI300 IT index lost 1.4%, while the STAR50 index tracking Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Board, eased 0.8%.

** China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.74%.

** At 0728 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5317 per U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 6.5412.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DPR, financial estimates for Noida Film City likely by March 2021: Official

The detailed project report, including financial estimates, for setting up a film city near Noida in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be ready by March 2021, according to a senior official. A consultant was selected on December 14 for preparing t...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

S.Arabia extends entry ban amid coronavirus variant fears -state news agency

Saudi Arabias interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.Saudi Arabia shut ...

China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the U.S. embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen. A spokesman for the U.S. embassy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020