Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi to auction properties of Sunheaven Agro on Jan 18

Sunheaven Agro had garnered funds from more than 7,700 investors through issuance of redeemable preference shares without complying with public issue norms.In a notice on Sunday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi said it will auction two properties of the company at a reserve price of Rs 9.4 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:56 IST
Sebi to auction properties of Sunheaven Agro on Jan 18
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi will auction properties of Sunheaven Agro India Ltd on January 18 at a reserve price of Rs 9.4 crore in order to recover investors' money. Sunheaven Agro had garnered funds from more than 7,700 investors through issuance of redeemable preference shares without complying with public issue norms.

In a notice on Sunday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it will auction two properties of the company at a reserve price of Rs 9.4 crore. The auction will be conducted online on January 18, 2021 between 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The properties to be auctioned are land parcels and a building in Kolkata.

Mamta Binani, insolvency professional, has been engaged by Sebi to assist it in the e-auction and e-Procurement Technologies Limited has been appointed as the e-auction service provider. In October 2015, the markets watchdog asked Sunheaven Agro and its directors to refund the money collected from investors along with 15 per cent annual interest.

Sebi had found that Sunheaven Agro issued and allotted redeemable preference shares to about 7,772 investors and mobilised an amount of Rs 11.54 crore between 2009-10 and 2012-13. Further, Sebi had barred the company and its directors from the securities markets for four years and had said that the ban will continue till completion of refunds to investors.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot could help relax COVID restrictions, minister says

British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.Gove said that the indepen...

Researchers discover new mammal reference genome that helps ID genetic variants for human health

The rhesus macaque is the most widely studied nonhuman primate in biomedical research. A genome sequencing project for this species, led by a team of researchers has created a new framework for the study of this important primate. Research ...

Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

The governor of a province at the center of an expanding COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister. The meeting Sunday atten...

Forces pressurised Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar not to implement farm sector reforms: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Pragya Kaushika Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that even former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar -- who served as the Agriculture Minister during the UPA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020