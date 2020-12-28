Hong Kong stocks end down as techs weigh

Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks declined on Monday, dragged down by tech firms, amid regulatory concerns after China's central bank called for an overhaul at Ant Group, although upbeat China data curbed losses. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.3%, to 26,314.63, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 10,311.48 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.3%, to 26,314.63, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 10,311.48 points. ** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index slumped 4.3%, while the Hang Seng IT index dived 5.9%.

** China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, in the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma. ** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 8% in its sixth straight session of decline.

** Shares in new economy companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan may stay under pressure, and it's still early for investors to hunt for bargains now, Guodu Hong Kong said in a note. ** Upbeat data on the mainland helped curb losses, however.

** Profits at China's industrial firms grew robustly in November for a seventh month of gains, supported by strong industrial production and sales, as manufacturers continue their recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.74%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.5392 per U.S. dollar at 08:27 GMT, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.5412. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 40.13% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

