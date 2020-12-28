Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stock markets scale new heights on positive global cues

The BSE benchmark Sensex settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81 per cent at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72.The NSE Nifty ended 123.95 points or 0.90 per cent up at new closing high of 13,873.20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:00 IST
Stock markets scale new heights on positive global cues
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Extending gains for the fourth straight session, benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Monday in line with broad-based rallies in global equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81 per cent at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72.

The NSE Nifty ended 123.95 points or 0.90 per cent up at new closing high of 13,873.20. It also touched its all-time intra-day high of 13,885.30. On the Sensex chart, Titan, SBI, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were top gainers. While, HUL, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy and Bajaj FinServ closed with losses.

Of the Sensex constituents, 26 stocks settled with gains and 4 with losses. In the previous trading day on Thursday, the 30-share Sensex had surged 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty had zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09 per cent to 13,749.25.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other key markets ended with significant gains.

Investor sentiment globally was upbeat after the US cleared a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and the European Union and the UK struck a Brexit trade deal last week. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.25 per cent to USD 51.94 per barrel. PTI MKJ MR MR

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stock markets scale new heights on positive global cues

Extending gains for the fourth straight session, benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Monday in line with broad-based rallies in global equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81 per cent at it...

Mean speed on Delhi roads dropped from 46 to 29 kmph after lockdown as congestion returned: CSE

The mean travel speed on some Delhi stretches dipped from 46 kmph during the lockdown period to 29 kmph after it as the reopening of the economy led to a rebound in congestion, the Centre for Science and Environment CSE said in a report on ...

Over 4.23 cr ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 filed till Dec 27

Over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 fiscal year 2019-20 till December 27, the Income Tax department said on Monday. More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already be...

Dairy Products Brand 'Milk Magic' Penetrates in Indian B2C Domestic Market

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India NewsVoir Milk Magic is a dairy products brand by Jayshri Gayatri Food Products JGFP JGFP is a leading B2B manufacturer supplier of dairy products in the Indian domestic market and exports to over 20 countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020