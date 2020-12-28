Left Menu
Development News Edition

National capital should embody glory of today's India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Delhi being the national capital of the country should reflect the grandeur of 21st-century India and the government is making efforts to modernize the citys old infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:10 IST
National capital should embody glory of today's India: PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Delhi being the national capital of the country should reflect the grandeur of 21st-century India and the government is making efforts to modernize the city's old infrastructure. The prime minister said work is going on to develop the tourist attractions in the national capital.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first-ever driverless Metro operations and launching the expansion of the National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro via video conference. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the virtual event. ''Delhi is the capital of a big economic and strategic power of more than 130 crore people. Its grandeur should be evident here,'' PM Modi said.

He said the government has incentivised electric mobility by giving tax rebates in Delhi, adding that the city's old infrastructure is also being transformed with the help of modern technology. ''This thinking is reflected in provision of better living conditions to slum dwellers through regularisation of hundreds of colonies and in turning old government building into environment friendly modern structures,'' Modi said.

The prime minister stressed that since Delhi is an old tourist destination, work is going on to develop 21st century attractions in the city. As Delhi is becoming a favoured destination of international conferences, international exhibitions and international business tourism, the country's largest centre is being constructed in Dwarka area of the capital, Modi said.

''Similarly, work for the new Parliament building has commenced along with a very big Bharat Vandana Park. This will not only give employment to thousands of people from Delhi but will also change the face of the city,'' he added. The driverless trains, which started operating in Delhi on Monday, will be fully automated which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

The Prime Minister's Office has said these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility. The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to use it for travelling on the route.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of picking fights and provoking trouble, one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area Peoples...

Amartya Sen thanks Mamata Banerjee for her support

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen Monday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting him after his family was accused by the Visva Bharati of being in illegal possession of land on the campus, and said her strong voice is a t...

SCBA expresses shock over search at Delhi lawyer's premises, assault of another in UP

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Monday expressed shock and deep concern on the arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power by the police against lawyers, including the search conducted at the premises of an advocate repr...

High flying ATK Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Chennaiyin FC

High on confidence after their wins over bigwigs FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan will look to make a hattrick of wins when they face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday. ATK had won against the same side in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020