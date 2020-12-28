Over 35 new tribal products find home in Tribes India outlets

More than 35 new, attractive, immunity-boosting tribal products have found a new home in Tribes India outlets and website in the 8th edition of "From Our Home to your Home"' campaign. The campaign had been launched 8 weeks back by TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs in order to source as many effective, natural, and attractive products from diverse indigenous tribes across the country so that these can reach a wide variety of audience.

Key among the products this week are the natural, fresh, organic produce from the Malayali tribes of Tamil Nadu, such as Giant Rock Bee Honey, honey, variants of millet rice, tamarind and black pepper. Malayali is a tribal group from the Eastern Ghats in North Tamil Nadu. With a population of around 3,58,000 people, they are the largest Scheduled tribes in that region. The tribals are usually hill farmers and they cultivate different types of millet.

Among the other products sourced include vibrant and eye-catching micro-beaded jewellery (mainly neckpieces) from the Patelia tribe from Madhya Pradesh. While agriculture is their mainstay, their handiwork is exceptional too as can be gauged from the beautiful, colourful pieces made by the artisans of Jhabua. Other products include organic varieties of dals and spices locally sourced from the Vasava tribes of Gujarat and an assortment of produce – such as honey, jams and two unique variants of rice from the Kharwar and Oraon tribes of Jharkhand and some interesting wooden products (chakla and belan) and attractive metal jalis from the AdimJanjati tribes and Lohra tribes of Jharkhand.

All new products introduced over the past weeks are available in 125 Tribes India outlets, Tribes India mobile vans and on online platforms such as the Tribes India E-marketplace (tribesindia.com) and e-tailers. The recently launched Tribes India e-marketplace, India's largest handicraft and organic products marketplace which aims to connect5 lakh tribal enterprises to national and international markets; showcases tribal produce and handicrafts, making them accessible to customers across the country.

With a variety of natural and sustainable produce and products, the Tribes India e-marketplace offers a glimpse into the age-old traditions of our tribal brethren. Do check out market.tribesindia.com. Buy Local Buy Tribal!

(With Inputs from PIB)