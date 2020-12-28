Left Menu
Suryoday Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO

The bank has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.The small finance bank has over 20 institutional investors with a mix of institutional investors, development funds, and private equity investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has received capital markets watchdog Sebi's go ahead to float an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of 1,15,95,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 84,66,796 equity scrips by existing shareholders, according to the draft papers filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Those offering shares through the OFS (offer for sale) route include International Financial Corporation (IFC), Gaja Capital, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, DWM (International) Mauritius Ltd and Americorp Ventures. The bank, which filed its preliminary papers for the IPO in October, obtained Sebi's observation on December 23, an update with the markets watchdog showed on Monday.

Sebi's observation is very necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer, follow-on public offer and rights issue. The bank has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

The small finance bank has over 20 institutional investors with a mix of institutional investors, development funds, and private equity investors. As of March 2020, the net worth of the bank stood at around Rs 1,000 crore with a capital adequacy ratio of 30 per cent.

It has a deposit base of more than Rs 2,800 crore and a gross loan portfolio of around over Rs 3,700 crore. Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers for the issue.

Shares of the bank will be listed on BSE and NSE.

