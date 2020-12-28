Left Menu
Securitisation volumes expected to bounce back in FY22: ICRA

The quarterly securitisation volumes will continue to strengthen for rest of the current financial year and remain robust in FY2022, investment information agency ICRA said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:32 IST
PSL demand from banks will remain a key driver in FY22. Image Credit: ANI

One: growing investor confidence in asset quality due to improving collections. Two: higher funding requirement of originators on account of increasing disbursements. And three: improving business activities post the end of lockdown and moratorium period. Even though the collections may not have reached the pre-COVID levels, credit enhancement available in transactions has further built-up owing to amortisation of pools supporting their credit quality.

Resumption of businesses, as the lockdown was gradually eased, will also support the ability of retail borrowers to meet their EMI payments. ICRA said it expects collection efficiency across asset classes to further improve and remain robust in FY2022, notwithstanding any prolonged period of economic slowdown that could have a bearing on the ability of the borrowers to sustain their EMI repayments.

As of November payout, ICRA observed only 4 per cent of its rated transactions where more than 10 per cent of the credit collateral has been utilised. Given sequential improvement in collections post the moratorium, the possibility of material utilisation of credit collateral in future remains low.

"A sharp revival is expected in disbursements by non-banking companies and housing finance companies which in turn will support the securitisation market to meet the additional financing requirements," said ICRA. Banks (public and private) have been the major investors in securitisation transactions in India. ICRA expects priority sector lending (PSL) requirement of these banks to remain a key driver for the securitisation market. (ANI)

