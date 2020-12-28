Left Menu
ICICI Bank FASTag available on Google Pay

ICICI Bank on Monday announced its collaboration with Google Pay for issuance of FASTag through UPI on the payments app.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:14 IST
ICICI Bank on Monday announced its collaboration with Google Pay for issuance of FASTag through UPI on the payments app. This enables Google Pay users to order, track, and even recharge ICICI Bank FASTag conveniently and digitally through UPI on the payments app itself.

''This initiative ensures the safety of the applicants as they don't have to visit merchants or toll locations to buy a FASTag. With this, ICICI Bank becomes the first bank to join hands with Google Pay for issuance of FASTag,'' according to a statement. FASTag is a brand name owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), which carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), it said, adding National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), IHMCL and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital.

The collaboration of ICICI Bank with Google Pay further strengthens digital payments for FASTag and the bank was the first to launch the innovative service of FASTag nationally on the Mumbai–Vadodara corridor way back in 2013, it added.

