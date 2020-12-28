Russia extends UK flight suspension until Jan 12 - TASS

... ...
During a recent study researchers found a fundamental shortcoming in the model which was developed to evaluate the effect of different measures used to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Swedish researchers from Lund University and other i...
Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.In a sudden rever...
By Shagun Taank With the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 saw a major dip in the theatrical releases of movies across the world and thus the least number of debutants making their first mark on the b...
Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzaner...