TVS Motor introduces 2021 version of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Bangladesh

The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke oil-cooled engine delivering power of 16.05 PS at 8000 RPM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:42 IST
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has introduced the 2021 version of its TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle model in Bangladesh. The motorcycle is equipped with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect, which showcases a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style. It has race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning and assist, lean angle mode with dedicated information control switch, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip, said: ''2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a testament of our commitment towards delighting our global Apache customers with a true racing experience. ''The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh.'' The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke oil-cooled engine delivering power of 16.05 PS at 8000 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

