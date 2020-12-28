Left Menu
Constables in Uttarakhand's hill districts to get weekly rest from Jan

These districts are Pauri, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat, the release said.However, the constables cannot leave the stations of their posting during the weekly rest, which can also be cancelled depending on exigencies of work like a disaster, an accident or a law-and-order problem, it added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:01 IST
Police constables deployed in the hill districts of Uttarakhand will get ''weekly rest'' from January 1. Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to grant weekly rest to the head constables and constables deployed in the hill districts from January 1, a press release from the state police headquarters here said on Monday.

Being done as an experiment to boost their morale and increase their efficiency at work, the new provision for weekly rest in its first phase will apply only to the constables deployed in the nine hill districts of the state. These districts are Pauri, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat, the release said.

However, the constables cannot leave the stations of their posting during the weekly rest, which can also be cancelled depending on exigencies of work like a disaster, an accident or a law-and-order problem, it added..

