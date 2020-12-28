Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apax to buy software products business of 3i Infotech for Rs 1,000 cr

The software products business will be acquired by a newly formed company named Azentio Software, wholly-owned by the Apax Funds, a statement said.The transaction, subject to shareholder approval and relevant regulatory approvals, is expected to close in early 2021, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:09 IST
Apax to buy software products business of 3i Infotech for Rs 1,000 cr

IT firm 3i Infotech Ltd on Monday said it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its software products business to the funds advised by Apax Partners for Rs 1,000 crore. The software products business will be acquired by a newly formed company named Azentio Software, wholly-owned by the Apax Funds, a statement said.

The transaction, subject to shareholder approval and relevant regulatory approvals, is expected to close in early 2021, it added. ''Following the transaction, 3i Infotech will continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives in the IT services business, supported by a stronger balance sheet.

''The transaction will revitalise growth and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders of 3i Infotech, including customers, employees and shareholders,'' the statement said. The newly formed Azentio Software will be supported by Apax Funds, with increased investments in R&D and sales and marketing, it added.

Azentio Software will focus on investing in its current product portfolio, launching new products and providing best in class service levels to all customers. The Apax Funds will also use Azentio as a platform to do M&A across the BFSI software space in the region, the statement said. Since its incorporation in 1993, 3i Infotech has been providing a range of IT services and software products to over 1,200 customers across multiple industry verticals in over 50 countries. The company operates through two business segments: Services and Software Products.

The Services segment, under the brand 'Altiray' provides consulting services, business optimisation services and an extensive expertise in mobility, data analytics, big data, testing and application development. The Software Products business comprises a comprehensive set of core software products for customers in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) verticals and includes key products such as Kastle (universal banking platform), AMLOCK (financial crime detection and compliance software suite), Premia Astra (core insurance software), MFund Plus (asset management platform) and Orion (enterprise resource planning software).

''Today's announcement is transformative and value accretive for all stakeholders of 3i Infotech. I foresee a very exciting future for both the IT services and the software products business. ''Both businesses will have the resources to capitalise on market opportunities and build long term value for employees, customers and shareholders,'' 3i Infotech Managing Director and Global CEO Padmanabhan Iyer said.

Shashank Singh, Partner and Head of the India office at Apax Partners, said increasing technology spend on core software systems across the BFSI industry and ERP space is driving rapid growth in the enterprise software market in the region. ''The newly formed company, Azentio, has a strong portfolio of feature rich products that run the core operations for customers. We are excited to unlock Azentio's potential and help transform the business into a true regional leader in the software space,'' he added.

As per a regulatory filing, the turnover/revenue of the Product Division is Rs 442.98 crore for year ending March 31, 2020, which constitutes 38.81 per cent of the company's consolidated turnover/revenue for the fiscal. Net worth of Product Division was Rs 323.03 crores as on March 31, 2020.

The rationale for the slump sale, according to the filing, was to facilitate repayment of all existing debt exposure of the company; to scale up other existing business segments of the company, including providing IT services to customers across sectors and geographies; and to unlock value by sale of an undertaking of the company and strengthening the balance sheet of the company..

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad municipal corporation retrieves its land worth Rs 1 crore

The municipal corporation here has retrieved its 350 metre of land worth Rs 1 crore grabbed by some people for constructing a building, an official said Monday. Earlier, the civic body had registered a complaint against four people, Rakesh ...

COVID-19: UK returnee woman tests positive in Jabalpur

A 52-year-old woman, who returned to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the United Kingdom on December 12, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday. The womans swab samples have been sent to Delhi for further examination...

Saudi court jails women's rights activist, posing challenge for Biden

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation. The verdict and sentence pose ...

Hazare to launch agitation for farmers in Delhi in January

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said he will launch an agitation in New Delhi in January on issues concerning farmers if the Centre did not take a firm decision on his demands. In a press release issued in his native village Ralegan S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020