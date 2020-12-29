Left Menu
Biden announces White House digital team

These diverse, accomplished, and talented individuals demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results on day one, the transition team said.A reflection of the critical role digital strategy plays in reaching the American people, the Biden-Harris White House will feature a robust digital team.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, which would be headed by Rob Flaherty, Director of Digital Strategy, according to an announcement by the Biden transition team.

Raised in Louisiana, Shah previously served as digital partnerships manager in the Biden-Harris Campaign. She currently serves as an advancement specialist for the Smithsonian Institution. Prior to this role, Shah worked as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial.

Shah also served as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, an integrated marketing firm that specialises in social impact communications, as well as spitfire strategies, where she enabled nonprofits to use pop culture as a tool for social change. Among other members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy are Brendan Cohen (Platform Manager), Maha Ghandour (Digital Partnerships Manager), Jonathan Hebert (Video Director), Jaime Lopez (Director of Platforms), Carahna Magwood (Creative Director), Abbey Pitzer (Designer), Olivia Raisner (Traveling Content Director), Rebecca Rinkevich (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy), Christian Tom (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy) and Cameron Trimble (Director of Digital Engagement).

"This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team," Biden said. These diverse, accomplished, and talented individuals demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results on day one, the transition team said.

A reflection of the critical role digital strategy plays in reaching the American people, the Biden-Harris White House will feature a robust digital team. In addition to amplifying and engaging users online through traditional measures, the White House Office of Digital Strategy will develop partnerships that are focused on extending the president-elect's reach beyond his own social platforms, it said.

"Digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the pandemic. We're building a team to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans. With much of our lives online, it is critical for this administration's digital efforts to be inclusive and extensive," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. "Digital outreach will be a key pillar of the Biden-Harris Administration's engagement with the public. By bringing a talented team of digital strategists to the White House, we will ensure a robust dialogue with the American people, wherever they are," said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

