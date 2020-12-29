NAM India launches geo-targeting campaign to woo investors

Left Menu
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NAM India on Tuesday said it has launched a geo-targeting campaign to help potential mutual fund investors connect with empanelled distributors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:35 IST
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Tuesday said it has launched a geo-targeting campaign to help potential mutual fund investors connect with empanelled distributors. According to the fund house, most potential mutual fund investors end up delaying their investments for the want of a connect with a dependable mutual fund distributor (MFD) preferably in their vicinity.

The campaign surfaces the key issues, questions and doubts in the minds of investors and then provides a solution by way of contact details of empanelled mutual fund distributors in their vicinity so that these concerns can be addressed, the fund house said in a statement. Through this social media campaign, the fund house plans to help connect potential investors with local mutual fund distributors covering close to 2,000 key pin codes across India, which accounts for more than 95 per cent of the mutual fund business in India.

This month-long campaign uses social media platform, Facebook, to spread the word and is expected to reach 25 million prospective investors. ''We have made thousands of copies of this video with contact details of local MFDs and we will be geo-targeting them at pin-code level,'' said Sandeep Walunj, Chief Marketing Officer, NAM India.

''This will ensure that prospective investors in Bandra, Mumbai or Bhatinda, Punjab, with eagerness to invest in mutual funds but lots of unanswered questions in their minds, will be helped with names and numbers of empanelled MFDs in their vicinity,'' he added..

