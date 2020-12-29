Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wholesales to grow on low base for all automobile segments: Motilal Oswal

Wholesale volumes in the automobile sector are estimated to grow at 14.4 per cent for two-wheelers on a low base and 5.4 per cent for passenger vehicles due to year-end sales, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:39 IST
Wholesales to grow on low base for all automobile segments: Motilal Oswal
Overall consumer sentiment has improved but the market remains cautious fearing a second Covid-19 wave. Image Credit: ANI

Wholesale volumes in the automobile sector are estimated to grow at 14.4 per cent for two-wheelers on a low base and 5.4 per cent for passenger vehicles due to year-end sales, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Tuesday. However, commercial vehicle volumes are likely to decline by 2.8 per cent (LCV growth of 4.7 per cent but restricted by a decline of 11.6 per cent in M&HCVs).

At the same time, said the Motilal Oswal report, wholesale volumes for tractors are expected to grow by 38.4 per cent year-on-year on robust demand and lower base. Discounts currently stand 50 per cent as compared to last year. Inventory is lower than normal for passenger vehicles and tractors, leaving headroom for higher inventory filling in the coming months.

Wholesales are expected to grow on a low base in December, catering to the spillover demand from the festive season and inventory refilling (for passenger vehicles and tractors). Motilal Oswal said the two-wheeler inventory currently stands at 30 to 45 days. The passenger vehicles inventory while entering last week of December remains at minimal levels (10 to 20 days) with a waiting period of four to six weeks in fast-selling models.

M&HCVs are seeing strong demand from the infrastructure and construction segment on the back of resumed government spending on infrastructure whereas inquiries from haulage are better than last year. Demand for tractors continues to remain strong with a growth in retails and supplies just meeting demand. Overall consumer sentiment has improved, but the market remains cautious fearing a second Covid-19 wave. (ANI)

Also Read: Sharp decline in incremental CoF to boost margins for NBFCs: Motilal Oswal

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...

Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey

Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. Visiting friends or relatives 46 per cent and business 29 per cen...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the new health minister said on Tuesday.Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before th...

Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic

The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltars post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020