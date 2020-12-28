Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharp decline in incremental CoF to boost margins for NBFCs: Motilal Oswal

There has been a sharp decline in incremental cost of market borrowings for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) -- especially those with strong parentage -- over the past nine months, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:50 IST
Sharp decline in incremental CoF to boost margins for NBFCs: Motilal Oswal
NBFCs with a niche presence are likely to witness margin expansion.. Image Credit: ANI

There has been a sharp decline in incremental cost of market borrowings for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) -- especially those with strong parentage -- over the past nine months, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Monday. For example, BAF raised two-year funds at 4.7 per cent in December compared to over 7 per cent for three-year borrowings in February.

For HDFC, cost of long-term funds (five years) fell nearly 200 basis points to sub-6 per cent over the same period. Within vehicle financiers, MMFS has been the biggest beneficiary, with the cost of three-year borrowings declining by 250 basis points to 5.25 per cent in the past nine months. Among larger NBFCs, while the cost of borrowing fell for Shriram Group entities, it still remains around 8 per cent.

While the cost of market borrowings has declined sharply, said Motilal, NBFCs have a lower share of market borrowings now as compared to two years ago. This is because post the IL&FS crisis companies meaningfully cut down their non-convertible debenture and commercial paper exposure. These players focused on bank borrowings and alternative sources like sell-downs and external commercial borrowings to raise incremental money. Only four players -- HDFC, LICHF, BAF and LTFH -- still have over 40 per cent share of market borrowings.

Motilal said these players are likely to benefit more than others. Nevertheless, players with a higher share of bank borrowings will also benefit, albeit to a lesser extent, as banks have cut their marginal cost of lending by 80 to 90 basis points since February and some companies have moved to repo-linked borrowings from banks. NBFCs with a niche presence and strong pricing power are likely to witness margin expansion. Reduction in excess liquidity on the balance sheet and benefit of capital raise for a few players will also aid margins, said Motilal. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot could help relax COVID restrictions, minister says

British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.Gove said that the indepen...

Researchers discover new mammal reference genome that helps ID genetic variants for human health

The rhesus macaque is the most widely studied nonhuman primate in biomedical research. A genome sequencing project for this species, led by a team of researchers has created a new framework for the study of this important primate. Research ...

Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

The governor of a province at the center of an expanding COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister. The meeting Sunday atten...

Forces pressurised Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar not to implement farm sector reforms: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Pragya Kaushika Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that even former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar -- who served as the Agriculture Minister during the UPA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020