Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabotaging telecom infra, disrupting services as form of protest strongly condemned: COAI

Industry body COAI on Tuesday strongly condemned the sabotaging of telecom network infrastructure and disruption of services as a form of protest, after over 1,500 mobile towers were targeted during farmers stir in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:23 IST
Sabotaging telecom infra, disrupting services as form of protest strongly condemned: COAI
Representative image Image Credit:

Industry body COAI on Tuesday ''strongly condemned'' the sabotaging of telecom network infrastructure and disruption of services as a form of protest, after over 1,500 mobile towers were targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab. Terming telecom services as ''lifeline'' for lakhs of customers, COAI's Director General, SP Kochhar said disruption of telecom services is causing immense inconvenience to the common man, for whom mobile services are ''essential''.

''While we respect people's right to protest on any issue, sabotaging the telecom network infrastructure and disrupting telecom services as a form of protest by anyone is strongly condemned,'' COAI said in a statement. Apex industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI's) members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab were damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets. Power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in several parts of the state as farmers vented their anger on the infrastructure owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm Jio as they saw him along with infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani as major beneficiaries of the new laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take strict action against vandalisation of mobile towers and disruption of telecom services in the state during the farmers' stir against the agri laws. Asserting that he will not let Punjab plunge into anarchy at any cost and nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands, the chief minister had said he has been forced to toughen his stance as his repeated appeals to perpetrators of such acts had been ignored.

In a statement on Tuesday, COAI said telecom services are the lifeline of lakhs of customers, including students taking online classes, professionals working from home, people going for online health consultations in the tough time of COVID-19. ''The disruption of telecom services, which are considered 'essential' under various enactments, is causing immense inconvenience to the common man for whom the mobile services are so essential,'' COAI's Kochhar said.

During the lockdown and the continuing pandemic, ''warriors of the telecom sector'' worked tirelessly to provide seamless and uninterrupted connectivity across the length and breadth of the country through doorstep delivery, infrastructure augmentation and 24x7 network support, Kochhar added..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several Republicans sue Pence to overturn Biden win

Several Republicans have sued US Vice President Mike Pence in an improbable bid to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory, according to media reports. The last-ditch legal effort, filed on Sunday, came from Representative Louie Gohmert...

Cricket-Australia fined for slow over-rate in loss to India

Australia have been fined 40 of their match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their defeat by India in the second test in Melbourne on Tuesday. Tim Paines side were ruled to be two...

Youth killed over love affair in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 18-year-old youth was murdered at a village here over an alleged love affair, police said on Tuesday. Sonu was found dead with his throat slit at his agriculture fields in Alamnagar village under the Sidhauli police station area on Sunda...

CAPFs asked to prepare for providing assistance in waste disposal during COVID-19 immunisation

The Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs have been asked to be prepared in providing assistance in safe disposal of medical waste that will be generated during the COVID-19 vaccination drive, expected to be rolled out soon, official sources sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020