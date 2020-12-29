Philippine govt seeks another $11 bln funding support from c.bank

Left Menu
The Philippine government has sought another 540 billion pesos ($11.24 billion) in financial support from the central bank, the third time it has done so this year, to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its treasurer said on Tuesday.

The Philippine government has sought another 540 billion pesos ($11.24 billion) in financial support from the central bank, the third time it has done so this year, to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its treasurer said on Tuesday. The funding support the government was requesting from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be in the form of a loan, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said.

In October, the BSP agreed to lend the government 540 billion pesos. That followed a decision in March to buy 300 billion pesos of government securities to help handle the fallout of COVID-19. The central bank has been aggressive in easing monetary policy, slashing its key rate by 200 basis points cumulatively this year, to reduce pandemic's economic damage, but fiscal support from the government has been limited.

With more than 470,000 infections and more than 9,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. About a thousand new cases are still being reported daily, despite varying levels of restrictions imposed in the capital since mid-March.

The Philippine government is targeting a 6.5% to 7.5% economic growth in 2021 after a projected 8.5% to 9.5% contraction this year.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

