Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines -GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 05:05 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Mindanao in Philippines early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. govt, Pfizer negotiating deal for more vaccine doses next year - NYT

The United States government and Pfizer Inc are negotiating an agreement for more vaccine doses next year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump i...

US reaches pact to send asylum-seekers to El Salvador

The Trump administration has said that it signed an agreement with El Salvadors government to send asylum-seekers who reach US borders to the Central American nation with an opportunity to seek protection there instead. The agreement is mod...

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported inf...

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry

Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020