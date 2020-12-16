Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines -GFZ

... ...
The United States government and Pfizer Inc are negotiating an agreement for more vaccine doses next year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump i...
The Trump administration has said that it signed an agreement with El Salvadors government to send asylum-seekers who reach US borders to the Central American nation with an opportunity to seek protection there instead. The agreement is mod...
Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported inf...
Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have...