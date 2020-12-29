Left Menu
Development News Edition

India defers certificate requirement for rice export to European countries till July

Export to remaining European countries except Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland will require Certificate of Inspection by Export Inspection Council EICExport Inspection Agency EIA for export from July 1, 2021, the directorate said.India, the worlds top rice exporter, exports about 3 lakh tonnes of basmati rice to the EU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:34 IST
India defers certificate requirement for rice export to European countries till July
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

India on Tuesday deferred the requirement of obtaining a certificate of inspection from a government agency to ship both basmati and non-basmati rice to European countries to July 1, 2021. Earlier the date was January 1 next year.

A notification dated August 10 is ''amended to the extent that export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to EU member states and other European countries - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland only will require Certificate of Inspection from EIA/EIC''. Export to remaining European countries (except Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) will require Certificate of Inspection by Export Inspection Council (EIC)/Export Inspection Agency (EIA) for export ''from July 1, 2021,'' the directorate said.

India, the world's top rice exporter, exports about 3 lakh tonnes of basmati rice to the EU. The Export Inspection Council (EIC) is the official export certification body of India which ensures the quality and safety of products exported from India.

The Export Inspection Agencies (EIAs) under the council are located in Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka tops investment proposals amid corona: Minister

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the state ranked first in the country in terms of attracting investment proposals despite coronavirus pandemic related hardship. He said, according to the Department for Promoti...

Suvendu dares TMC to hold a big public meeting at Nandigram

In his first public meeting at Nandigram since joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday dared the ruling TMC, to which he formerly belonged, to organise a big public meeting in Purbo Medinipur area. He said BJP will hold public meeting at N...

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three Central farm laws. Addressing a press conference, he said the deci...

Rupee logs fourth straight gains, rises 7 paise against US dollar

Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 73.42 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid heavy buying in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund inflows. A weaker greenback in the overseas market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020