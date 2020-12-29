Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

With this funding, Gramophone has raised Rs 55 crore so farFounded in 2016 by IIT IIM Ahmedabad graduates Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Nishant Vats Mahatre, Harshit Gupta and Ashish Rajan Singh, Gramophone said it has helped more than 550,000 farmers increase their income based on improved farming practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:01 IST
Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

Agri-tech startup Gramophone on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from investors, including Siana Capital, and will use the funds for customer acquisition and strengthen its platform. The Indore-based firm in a statement said that it has ''raised Rs 25 crore (USD 3.4 million) funding round led by Siana Capital. Info Edge, Asha Impact and Better Capital, all existing investors, have also participated in this round. With this funding, Gramophone has raised Rs 55 crore so far

Founded in 2016 by IIT & IIM Ahmedabad graduates Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Nishant Vats Mahatre, Harshit Gupta and Ashish Rajan Singh, Gramophone said it has helped more than 550,000 farmers increase their income based on improved farming practices. The platform acts as a doctor and a pharmacy to farmers, who get access to a wide range of inputs and implements, including seeds, fertilisers, nutrients, pesticides, and farming equipment. Farmers gain up to 20 per cent cost benefit on Gramophone's inputs marketplace and improve yields up to 40 per cent through their advisory, the company claimed

Tauseef Khan, Co-Founder & CEO, Gramophone said: ''We have seen strong farmer adoption with a YOY 15-20 per cent increase in the wallet share of the customers.'' ''We will invest on customer acquisition and building the full-stack platform for the farmers to provide holistic solution for maximising farmer's income by enhancing expertise around agronomic intelligence for input business and building capabilities to provide market linkages and access to credit to the farmers,'' he said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir within the Constitution of the country. She also criticised th...

Record shows US sold ambassador's home in Israel for $67M

The United States sold the ambassadors residence in Israel for more than USD 67 million in July, according to an official Israeli record of the sale, which the State Department only confirmed several weeks later without detailing the implic...

Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

By Sarah White PARIS, Dec 29 - French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name as a brand for selling everything from cars to perfume, died...

Karnataka tops investment proposals amid corona: Minister

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the state ranked first in the country in terms of attracting investment proposals despite coronavirus pandemic related hardship. He said, according to the Department for Promoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020