Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against 4 credit rating agencies

The ruling came on a complaint filed by Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd.The informant, Brickwork Ratings, alleged that the opposite parties -- CRISIL, India Ratings and Research, CARE Ratings and ICRA -- contravened the provisions of the Competition Act by means of collusive bidding and bid rigging, and also indulged in below cost predatory pricing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:13 IST
CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against 4 credit rating agencies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday dismissed a complaint alleging that CRISIL Ltd, India Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and ICRA Ltd indulged in unfair business practices. The ruling came on a complaint filed by Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd.

The informant, Brickwork Ratings, alleged that the opposite parties -- CRISIL, India Ratings and Research, CARE Ratings and ICRA -- contravened the provisions of the Competition Act by means of collusive bidding and bid rigging, and also indulged in below cost predatory pricing. Brickwork Ratings averred that the credit rating agencies are involved in anti-competitive practices in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act which is causing an appreciable adverse effect on the competition in India as well as on the Indian economy, CCI said in an order.

Brickwork Ratings asked the the Commission to order ''investigation into formation of cartel and collusive bidding by the opposite parties in the tender processes of various PSUs for the period 2009 till date.'' It alleged that in a 2019-20 tender invited by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to rate its upcoming Rs 75,000 crore bond issuances, the credit rating agencies cartelised and quoted identical/similar rates. As per the informant, the quotes clearly showed price parallelism between the opposite parties.

Brickwork Ratings also gathered information regarding tenders floated by various other public sector undertakings (PSUs) and alleged that the quotes of opposite parties evidenced bid rigging amongst themselves, it said. After taking into consideration the submission of various parties, the Commission said that there exists ''no prima facie case'' of contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act.

CCI noted that there are certain other allegations about the opposite parties indulging in mala fide and illegal conduct. ''In the opinion of the Commission, such allegations made by the informant are too broad and general in nature and do not raise any competition concern,'' CCI said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhabria's firm suspected to have cheated several car finance firms: cops

Car designer Dilip Chhabrias firm is suspected to have cheated several finance companies by obtaining loans fraudulently, the city police said on Tuesday. The Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Chhabria on Monda...

Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir within the Constitution of the country. She also criticised th...

Record shows US sold ambassador's home in Israel for $67M

The United States sold the ambassadors residence in Israel for more than USD 67 million in July, according to an official Israeli record of the sale, which the State Department only confirmed several weeks later without detailing the implic...

Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

By Sarah White PARIS, Dec 29 - French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name as a brand for selling everything from cars to perfume, died...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020