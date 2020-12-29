Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vauld raises $2 million to expand operations

We finally see institutional capital come into Indias fintech ecosystem with the expectation of banking integrations that complement existing crypto credit offerings, Vauld CEO Darshan Bathija said in a statement.Vauld claims to have grown 10 fold after LuneX Ventures investment in the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:38 IST
Vauld raises $2 million to expand operations

Singapore-based crypto lending platform Vauld on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 15 crore) from a clutch of investors to expand operations in India and abroad. The fresh funding round follows USD 500 thousand investment in the company by Singapore's LuneX Ventures and a few India-based angel investors in June.

The investors in this round include Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT digital, Gumi Cryptos Capital, LuneX Ventures, Robert Leshner (Compound Finance CEO) and Tarun Chaitra's Robot Ventures, CoinShares, Better Capital, New Form Capital, Jesus Rodrigues (IntoTheBlock CEO) and others. ''We finally see institutional capital come into India's fintech ecosystem with the expectation of banking integrations that complement existing crypto credit offerings,'' Vauld CEO Darshan Bathija said in a statement.

Vauld claims to have grown 10 fold after LuneX Ventures' investment in the company. ''Hiring is the focus of the hour in the Indian Market,'' Vauld co-founder and chief technology officer Sanju Sony Kurian said.

Vauld plans to double down on engineering talent and opening offices across the country, the statement said. ''We also look forward to closely working with the commodities and banking regulators in the country and ensure our partners are and remain fully compliant through the changing regulatory landscape,'' Bhatija said.

Vauld is currently tackling the challenge to provide liquidity in new crypto markets (like India) for institutions to buy cryptocurrencies for the first time and generate a yield..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as minimum temperatures decreased by one to two notches, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met c...

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination concludes in 2 select Punjab districts

LudhianaNawanshahr Pb, Dec 29 PTI A two-day mock drill of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in two select districts of Punjab concluded on Tuesday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Nawanshahr ha...

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,43,459 with 804 new cases; death toll reaches 4,295 with seven new fatalities: Health Department.

Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,43,459 with 804 new cases death toll reaches 4,295 with seven new fatalities Health Department....

UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new "catastrophe", epidemiologist warns

Britains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new variant of the disease, a leading epidemiologist warned on Tuesday. Britain reported 41,385 new COVID cases on Monday, the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020