Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves 15th tranche of electoral bonds; sale closes on Jan 10

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.The State Bank of India SBI, in the XV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorised Branches as per list enclosed w.e.f. 01.01.2021 to 10.01.2021, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:34 IST
Govt approves 15th tranche of electoral bonds; sale closes on Jan 10

The government on Tuesday approved the 15th tranche of electoral bonds which will be open for sale between January 1 and January 10. Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

''The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorised Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 01.01.2021 to 10.01.2021,'' the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The 29 specified SBI branches are in cities such as Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla, Srinagar, Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Mumbai, and Lucknow. The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds took place from March 1-10, 2018.

According to provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds can be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India. Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds. SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds.

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issue. No payment would be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, it said, adding, the bond deposited by any eligible political party into its account would be credited on the same day. The last issuance was done in October ahead of Bihar assembly election.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BARC develops eye cancer therapy for treatment of ocular tumours

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai has developed an eye cancer therapy in the form of the first indigenous Ruthenium 106 Plaque for the treatment of ocular tumours, an official statement said on Tuesday. The handling of plaque is v...

UK coronavirus cases set new daily record, prompting 'extreme concern'

Britains government reported 53,135 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number since mass testing started in mid-2020 and up sharply from the previous record of 41,385 set on Monday. The number of new deaths recorded within 28 day...

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order imposing Rs 5 cr fine on company

New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it will appeal against market regulator Sebis order imposing a fine of Rs 5 crore on the company for alleged failure to disclose price-sensitive information about certain loan agreements. The co...

Guj: BJP MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party, to quit Lok Sabha too

BJP MP from Gujarat and former Union minister Mansukh Vasava has resigned from the party and said he would also quit as a Member of Parliament, but denied that his opposition to Eco Sensitive Zone in his constituency was the reason. Speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020