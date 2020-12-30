Jeep to pay Juventus $55M per season in jersey sponsorship

Left Menu
Juventus renewed its jersey sponsorship with Jeep in a deal that will bring the Italian champions 55 million per season through 2023-24, the club said.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Juventus renewed its jersey sponsorship with Jeep in a deal that will bring the Italian champions $55 million per season through 2023-24, the club said. Juventus already makes more than $100 million per season from Jeep and brand sponsor Adidas. The German sportswear company is paying the club a base rate of 51 million euros ($62 million) per season through 2026-27.

The Jeep extension provides a base fee of 45 million euros ($55 million) ''and variable components based on sporting results'' beginning in the 2021-22 season, the club said. Jeep and Juventus are controlled by Exor, the Agnelli family holding company.

''This agreement stems from the mutual satisfaction of a successful partnership that has been accompanying Juventus and Jeep since 2012/2013 sporting season,'' the club said in a statement. In October 2019, the club announced that Jeep had increased its annual sponsorship to 42 million euros ($51 million) — potentially 46 million euros ($56 million) with bonuses — for 2019-20 and this season.

