2020 HR Technology Trends Paving The Way For 2021 And Beyond

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, cloud-based human capital management platform shares 4 defining digital workplace trends from 2020 in their state of HR tech report. In a report that surveyed 180+ HR leaders from 145 Asian Enterprises, Darwinbox compiled the 'State of HR Tech' that depicts organisational response to COVID-19 identifying short-term and long-term trends which will continue to shape the talent and tech needs in future.

''2020 was the year that changed everything - the way we live, work or connect. As the pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge, we saw HR leaders move urgently to protect employees, ensure business continuity and build resilience. In such times when immediate action was critical, most leaders embraced a new agenda - one which is digital-first and fosters agility,'' said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox. This movement which started in 2020 will continue to rise in 2021 and here are the 4 trends which will dominate the HR technology landscape.

Trend 1: Accelerated Digital Transformation The Darwinbox survey found that 84% of organisations have either adopted at least one HR tech solution during the pandemic or planning to in the next 12 months. COVID-19 presented itself as the biggest driver for digital transformation since organizations found themselves in a position where they have to ensure business continuity while ensuring employee safety. While 58% of organisations saw the adoption of one or more HR tech solutions to meet these immediate priorities, 26% reported undergoing a complete digital transformation project by 2021.

Trend 2: Cloud Technology To The Rescue When it comes to adapting to the new governance, cloud HRMS' did 2X better than non-cloud counterparts and 3X better for ensuring business continuity. Organizations using cloud HR technology have been 55% and 50% more effective than others in remote engagement and facilitating employee safety, respectively. The ability to go mobile-first, less dependence on IT, accessibility, and seamless integrations are among the many benefits of cloud systems that make cloud HRMS the most suitable for the new normal.

Trend 3: 3 Of The Top 4 HR Tech Investments Were Solutions For Remote Work Management The report identified that 60% organisations invested in remote workforce management tools, 59% on digital hiring & onboarding while 41% on video calling infrastructure. The massive amounts of infrastructural investments already made into these technologies and organisations openly coming out in favour of a remote workforce are a clear indication that remote work is here to stay.

Trend 4: Building Agility - The Most Critical Objective Of Digital Transformation 73% of organisations reported the top priority of HR digital transformation to become an agile and future-ready organisation. With a stronger focus on building lean systems and processes, organisations have realised the importance of being able to pivot quickly and efficiently in order to sail through turbulences. Not just the current one but any disruption that the future may hold. Although 2020 saw the genesis of these trends, they will define the overall business and talent strategies for 2021 and beyond. Organisations are grabbing opportunities which the pandemic has presented to better themselves and stay ahead of the curve.

Darwinbox has been enabling top Asian organisations to capitalise on these trends and build a stronger workplace. 135+ enterprises with the likes of Ujjivan Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Max Bupa, Kirloskar Group, Kotak Life, and Tata Cliq have gone through a cloud HR Technology transformation with Darwinbox, completely remotely in 2020. About Darwinbox Darwinbox is a new-age & disruptive mobile-first HRMS platform built for the large enterprises to attract, engage, and nurture their most critical resource - talent. Recognized as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in Asia by Gartner, Darwinbox is a cloud-based HCM platform that takes care of all HR needs across the employee lifecycle from hire to retire. With AI-based deep-tech features like Voicebot, Advanced Talent Analytics, intelligent CV shortlisting etc., the solution helps organisations leverage technology to enable a #SmarterWorklife.

Founded in 2015 by Chaitanya Peddi, Jayant Paleti, and Rohit Chennamaneni, the company currently serves 450+ global enterprises present in over 70+ countries and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and Mohandas Pai's 3one4 Capital.